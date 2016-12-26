Mountain View, California (webnewswire) December 26, 2016 – Incorporated in 2014 by Anna Hertel, INTENTIO Fitness Coaching has been serving as the leading personal training center in Mountain View. Their team of coachers is well experienced in the areas of exercise, nutrition and recovery. They also specialize in providing expert advice on massage therapy, injury recovery, stress reduction and life balance.

When asked about their new online service, “At INTENTIO Fitness Coaching, we focus on educating and empowering clients to take charge of their regular exercise routine. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced our online personal training services to help out clients stick to a strategic exercise regimen,” the spokesperson replied.

Their online health coaching package includes one-to-one combined coaching online and customized fitness programs on the go. Their personal training sessions or nutritional coaching is available up to 4 hours online and deep tissue or sports massage is made available for an hour.

Anna Hertel, the leading nutrition coach in Mountain View added, “Reaching your fitness goal, whether it’s running a marathon, strength or endurance training, or losing weight to fit into those skinny jeans once more takes effort, but also flexibility. Being unable to fit exercise into today’s busy work, travel and family lifestyle is the main reason people give up on their fitness goals. We have developed a range of programs to fix that and recognize that busy professionals need flexibility in their training, so we built that into our programs from the ground up. From traditional in-house 1-1 training with our expert coaches, to virtual training for busy people on the go, or those that just want to be unchained from the gym and get their workout outdoors, we provide coaching and accountability, no-matter how or where you choose to work out.”

