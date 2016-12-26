Ecosmob Technologies is a renowned IT company from India, which is known for its client centric approach. The company is also known for the innovations it brings into the industry. The company had conducted a live webinar on the subject of: Go Cashless with Digital Transactions. The spokesperson of the company announced that the webinar was successful and received a very good response from the audience.

The webinar was conducted on last Thursday, 22nd December, 2016 at 3:00 PM IST. The webinar was designed for the global audience as the digital transactions is the talk of the town in almost each country around the globe. The spokesperson of the company shared, “Along with India, there are many countries which encourage digital transactions. We wanted to share thorough knowledge on this to the global audience. We were specifically targeting the audiences who are owners or in the management team of the company which would like to make digital transactions part of their business. We were very happy to receive an outstanding response by the audience.”

“The webinar received 100+ registrations to be part of this webinar. We had limited seats so we couldn’t include each of them. Still, we had 75+ live audiences who attended this webinar from across the world. Our domain experts shared basic to advanced knowledge on the stated topic and also shared some amazing statistics. There was a live question answer round in which we received interesting questions from business people who wanted to make digital transactions part of their business. Each of them was belonging to different industry, including, vocal artist, textile business, real estate broker, etc. After the webinar, we have received a great feedback from the audience.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The proposed three possible business models to integrate digital transactions in the business during the webinar are:

– IVR Solution

– Mobile Application

– Web Application

The webinar was delivered by:

– Krunal Patel, Business Head, Ecosmob Technologies

– Sachin Ghulyani, Business Development Manager, Ecosmob Technologies

The webinar was moderated by:

– Ashvini Vyas, Digital Marketing Manager, Ecosmob Technologies

The spokesperson of the company further added, We are thankful to everyone who participated in the webinar. Our team also worked at their best to give best possible information to our webinar audience. It was a very first webinar conducted by our company and we are amazed with the response we received.

We have made the webinar recording and presentation live for the participants, registrants as well as for other interested people. The webinar resources can be accessed from the below links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ll1sA4tvj_I

Presentation: http://bit.ly/2ihB6ds

We would be glad to answer any query anyone is having in mind.

The webinar material is open for public access. If you have any questions, you can directly drop an email at sales@ecosmob.com

https://www.ecosmob.com