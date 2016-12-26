For the past 35 years, the unique Golden Bridge movement has been cased in many exceptional variations, case shapes, and materials. The pinnacle of Corum’s collection, this timepiece in its many versions is innovative and unique – in great part due to its eminently visible inline movement construction. The Golden Bridge’s uncommon caliber is sheathed in sapphire crystal, allowing the skill of the watchmaker to be fully appreciated from every angle.

Early in 2016, Corum revisited a round design of the Golden Bridge with the introduction of the Golden Bridge Round, whose manually wound inline baguette-shaped movement CO113 was housed in a 43 mm round red gold case created by renowned designer Dino Modolo.

Now Corum returns with a new Round model sized for a woman’s wrist that likewise allows the observer to see how one is able to think outside the proverbial box to create an astonishing play of geometry featuring round and rectangular shapes. Following the design codes of art deco, the Golden Bridge Round focuses on the harmonious electricity between shapes, materials, and functionality. The combination of round case and beautifully engraved and finished inline movement turned on its side perfectly complement one another, while the extra embellishment of precious resin and diamonds surrounding the fully visible caliber add color, sparkle, shine, and eye-catching brilliance. The colourful natural resin elements of the variations of the Golden Bridge Round are housed within a gold micro structure “cage” set with diamonds and handcrafted embellishment. The diamonds are expertly set by a local Swiss artisan.

“The Golden Bridge is the capstone of Corum’s collections, an illustration of Swiss horology at its best,” Corum’s CEO David Traxler said. “Its innovative aesthetic and unique movement construction are timeless. With this, we wanted to go further with the architecture of the movement and timepiece itself.”

SPECIFICATIONS

MOVEMENT

CO 113 – Hand-wound

40 hours power-reserve

Functions: Hour, minute

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28,800 vph

Dimension: 14 ¾ x 5 ’’’

CASE

Dimension: 39.00 mm

Thickness: 8.80 mm

Material: 5N 18kt rose gold or 18kt white gold set with

76 round diamonds, ~ 1.51 ct Double antireflective sapphire crystal

Sapphire case back

Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM

DIAL

Material: Structure in precious resin, 106 round diamonds, ~ 0.38 ct

Hands: 5N gold-toned or rhodium-plated

STRAP / BRACELET

Material: Alligator leather Triple-blade folding clasp in 18kt gold

