Fusion Art is pleased to announce it is now accepting submissions for its 2nd Annual “Leaves & Petals” international online juried art exhibition.

Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) is pleased to announce it is now accepting submissions for its 2nd Annual “Leaves & Petals” international online juried art exhibition.

For this competition artists and photographers are encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of flowers, leaves, herbs, plants, shrubs, bushes, hedges and other botanical or floral subjects. The artwork can range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, are encouraged to submit.

The exhibition will be hosted on Fusion Art’s website during the month of February 2017.

Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories – “Traditional” Art and “Digital Art & Photography” and the Best in Show winners will receive invitations to participate in Fusion Art’s group exhibition in Palm Springs, CA in 2017. The deadline to apply is January 27, 2017.

Each month Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art’s website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery’s social media outlets. The gallery’s objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.

Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.

Artists who are interested in submitting their artwork for consideration should visit Fusion Art’s website for full competition guidelines: http://www.fusionartps.com/2nd-annual-leaves-and-petals-february-2017.

Media Contact:

Valerie Hoffman

Fusion Art

2658 S. Cherokee Way

Palm Springs, CA 92264

(Mailing Address: PO Box 4236

Palm Springs, CA 92263)

760-832-7568

competitions@fusionartps.com

http://www.fusionartps.com