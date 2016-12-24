Interim Placements Report for PGDM Class of 2015-17 at FORE School of Management

FORE School of Management (FSM) is cruising towards another successful placement season for its 2015-17 PGDM Program. Blue chip companies, strategy roles, IT sales, BFSI and e-wallet companies make their presence felt.

The current placement season is seeing a strong interest from blue chip companies who have, traditionally, been strong recruiters at FORE. HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Asian Paints, ITC, Maruti, etc., to name a few.

Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) companies, like ICICI, SBI, CRISIL, Darashaw etc. also showed up in strong numbers. Consulting companies like Deloitte, EY, KPMG showed up and so did the technology consulting companies like Cognizant, Genpact, etc.

And then came the dividends of demonetization. Given that last year, some of the E-Commerce companies had deferred their joining dates, E Commerce companies were not expected to hire in big numbers. However, because of demonetisation, companies like Paytm, MobiKwik, Freecharge are hiring in bigger numbers and E-Commerce companies, expecting a brighter outlook going forward, are making a late dash for FORE students.

Another sector that is reaping from demonetization is the BFSI sector and FORE is seeingthe recruitment numbers of Banks getting revised. In this sector, the client base is increasing, the quantum of money in bank deposits is increasing, loans are expected to go up, the number of high net worth customers is expected to go up – all this means more recruitment from B Schools. Banks which had already recruited from FORE are evincing interest to come for second round.

Another positive trend is the increase in number of strategy profiles offered on campus. FORE’s academic focus on Strategy is paying dividends. IT Sales is another area that has traditionally attracted a lot of companies to come to FORE. This year even Gartner came for IT Sales.

Last year at FORE had seen a peak salary of 21 Lakhs per annum and an average CTC of 9 Lakhs. This year, given the windfall of demonetization, placements are expected outshine the previous year.