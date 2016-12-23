The Kate Spade New York Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch is you take on a spirited lifestyle with a certain degree of steadfastness towards personal style. It helps you to get imaginative on the different avenues of fashion, instead of keeping you bound within predefined, restricted boundaries.

Precision with lots of wearing comfort and stylistic convenience – that’s what defines the Kate Spade New York Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch at its best.

Substantially low priced, it is a thrifty piece that can be worn all year round and gives you the liberty to flaunt your own style with boldness but without being ostentatious.

The Kate Spade New York Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch is absolutely beautiful, but it’s no conventional beauty. It looks elegant and classic, yet adds a measured dose of peppiness to just any outfit; casual, formal or business. Any woman who prefers to showcase her whims through her dressing patterns shall find the Kate Spade New York Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch irresistible.

The dots primarily being responsible, they help you to showcase your flair to stand out from the crowd and still not attract unwanted attention. It’s an original style that’s inspired by the New York fashion circuit and adds to your panache of looking different this season.

The Kate Spade New York Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch has a lovely, clean face and the cream-white finish on the dial is absolutely gorgeous. The black dots come out crisp due to the contrasting background of the dial, making the face appear bigger than it really is and bring in a touch of playful sophistication.

It proves classic doesn’t always have to be conventional but it can also be playfully outrageous and off beat, without violating the set standards of tradition.

There’s a trusty and sturdy Japanese quartz movement inside and it is another reason behind Kate Spade being able to keep the price low for this one. It ensures great performance and a promise for accuracy. It adds a separate dimension to the lasting of the Kate Spade Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch without you having to worry about the battery running out abruptly and at odd times. That translates to longer service spans and therefore, less tampering and maintenance, which cuts down the running costs.

All in all, it can be said that the Kate Spade New York Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch is an extension of the ultra-modern line of fashion clothing by the brand. Contemporary, yet elegant but within the borders of urban peppiness, the Kate Spade Black Dot Metro Black Dot Metro 1YRU0107 Women’s Watch never fails to surprise an onlooker with its high quality construction and originality of its design.