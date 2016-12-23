Over the last few years the teachings of Feng Shui have gained more popularity in the West. People are looking at different ways to interact with their environment and are taking on board a new way of seeing how you can then make changes to your life in a positive and even profound way. With Feng Shui teachings you can look at problems you might be facing in your life and in your home, things that might be holding you back and you can take control and move forward in reaching your goals and achieving your dreams.

A lot of people who are not aware of Feng Shui Forecasts do not realize that by making some adjustments in your living space and by having the right mindset, you can get some relief from issues you might be having, even solve them, or attain things you want whether it be love life, your career or your wealth. Your living space does not just mean your home, it also includes your garden, where you work, even just how your desk is organized!

Around the Chinese New Year and sometimes a couple of months before, you get different versions of Chinese Zodiac Forecasts. These look at what kind of luck the new year will bring you based on which of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs you were born under. Those twelve animal signs are the Dragon, Snake, Monkey, Dog, Rat, Ox, Ram, Horse, Tiger, Rooster, Pig, Rabbit, once you know which is yours you can learn about your luck forecast for the following year.

In your environment there are winds of opportunity or moving Chi and Feng Shui is a way to improve the odds that they move those opportunities to you. With a Feng Shui mindset you can use these principles to experience blessings and get better results in your life, not just because of the physical changes you have made but because the visualization and your clear intentions can have a powerful effect. There is more to Feng Shui than just moving your furniture around.

Shui in English means water and that is one of the Five elements used a lot in the practice of Feng Shui. Wind is more about dreams and thoughts that are intangible, water is about the physical world and that includes your own surroundings. Following Feng Shui is about educating yourself on being proactive about living the best life you can. It is about being conscious of the choices you can make so that you can have the best life possible for you. It helps you clarify what it is you really want and then you get to take steps to achieve that and make real and lasting changes to your life.

The beauty of Feng Shui is that it is not just vague posturing about the future, it is about having an open mind and having a better and deeper understanding about yourself and what you want. With the knowledge of Feng Shui you can work to move the water and wind energy to work for you not against.

