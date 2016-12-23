Perth, Australia – December 23, 2016 – Dreamscape Networks’ Crazy Domains continues to give back to its customers with a special Christmas Flash Sale 2016, featuring .AU. The promo is the company’s latest special offer for customers for the holidays to help streamline online presence for business.

The limited promo period runs within the 25th-31st of December, with only 4,000 registrations allotted. A price of only $5 AUD per year will be offered, with a minimum registration of two years. All .au domains are included in the promo – .com.au, .net.au, .org.au, .asn.au, and .id.au.

The promo price is the most affordable yet to be offered by the company for .au, a highly sought after domain within the Australian market.

The flash sale is the company’s way of signing off of 2016 while welcoming a whole new year ahead. The offer is also geared towards thanking customers and helping them start 2017 the right way.

Gavin Gibson, COO at Crazy Domains, said: “Christmas is often a time for a bit of craziness and this year we’ve jumped in for some fun in offering .au domains for an unprecedented $5 per year. At $10 for the minimum 2 years registration we’re more than half of our more regular sale price, and when you compare that against $12.49 for a .com domain, it’s a no brainer!”

Crazy Domains’ host of online solutions have a reputation for being innovative and simple, perfect for small and medium-sized businesses looking to establish a strong presence online. With the company’s services in domains, hosting, marketing and more, businesses find the right fit not just to jumpstart operations but to continuously achieve growth as well.

Gibson added: “We’re committed to remaining aggressive in driving growth within the .AU domain space and continuing our position as the leading domain brand within the Australian market.”

The tech company is looking forward to a year of more growth and expansion, especially after having concluded its much anticipated and oversubscribed IPO. The operating company, Dreamscape Networks Limited was recently listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 7 December under the code DN8.

Following these landmark developments, the company is set to launch more updates on products and services, aiming to acquire more strategic partnerships with different platforms. Further goals include expanding on emerging markets and continuing on its strong foothold in existing markets.

The limited flash sale will be available at Crazy Domains within the promo period, while the number limit of registrations will apply on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The flash sale presents a unique opportunity for Australian businesses. This will give them the chance to be seen and heard in the crowded online marketplace with a bespoke .au domain name of their own.

With Crazy Domains as the home of their domain, more services geared toward best-in-world standards will be made accessible to them. This includes 24/7 professional support and affordable products, as well as more exclusive offers to come.