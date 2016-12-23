Welcome the season of joy with festive cheer and exciting entertainment at VITS Luxury Hotel. The hotel is all set to make your Christmas memorable with delightful Christmas Eve dinner on 24th December and Christmas Brunch on 25th December 2016.

Enjoy the spices and aromas of traditional flavors followed by a lavish buffet, a glass of wine and Live Stuffed Turkey. For the perfect start raise a toast with live entertainment and rewind the happiness.

Date: 24th December and 25th December 2016

Price: Christmas Eve Dinner and Brunch INR 999ai

Time: Christmas Eve Dinner 7:30 to 11:30pm

Christmas Brunch 12:30 to 3:00 pm

Venue: VITS Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400059, Tel: 022- 6151755