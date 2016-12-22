The most reliable means of transport for moving goods to short distances is to hire a truck. But the truck services being an unorganised sector the supplier and the transporter don’t interact directly and often brokers are the one who make the margins. To avoid this it is better that you use the professional truck services in Chennai where you can directly book the trucks online from wowtruck.in and get the estimates to compare with other services before finalizing the deal. This allows you to quickly and efficiently hire the truck services as the online platform ensures quality services through the drivers who are listed on their portal. In fact, wow truck offers a common platform to bridge the gap between both the transporters and the suppliers so that the transporters can reduce their empty days finding business while the suppliers can find out the nearby transporters and also go through the drivers profile, vehicle details, tracking facility of the vehicle and also get a quote with just a single click on the portal.

The website also makes it very simple to hire a trucks in Chennai as you simply need to log in to the portal and fill in the requirements selecting your city, commercial or household goods to be transported, pickup address and drop off address and choose the truck and driver to receive a quote and booking of the truck. This truck booking can also be done by using a toll-free number provided by the wow truck or download their app to book the truck from the smart phone anytime and anywhere. The truck services in Chennai portal assures timely delivery as they do understand the importance of meeting customer expectations and also offer a real time GPS truck tracking facility to the customers so that they can track their goods and know about the exact delivery time of their goods without any hassles. The Chennai truck services also update the status of loading and unloading of goods or about any mishaps during transport through SMS or E mail notifications. The customers can also experience easy payment options either through credit or debit card and can only pay standard labour charges across any place in India through the truck services in Chennai.

The hire a trucks in Chennai offer their services in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore with a fleet of vehicles under their services like Tata Ace, Leyland Dost, Tata 407 and Eicher 14 ft and the customers can choose the hourly packages and based on the selected vehicle the prices vary for transportation of goods.

