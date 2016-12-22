Cheadle Hulme has become a sought after destination for professionals, retired people and families who are looking for a mixture of traditional charm and modern amenities.

The village has a great selection of shops, pubs and restaurants, along with good opportunities for leisure activities such as archery and golf.

For people wishing to move to the area, then there is an online directory they can use to find out more about the village and surrounding area.

www.ilovecheadlehulme.com is packed full of details of a wide variety of business and services including the estate agents Cheadle Hulme is home to. As the village is so popular, it’s not surprising that residents don’t often want to move. This means that properties don’t often come onto the market, but an estate agent will use their extensive knowledge and experience to find you the perfect home for you and your family.

The directory has more than 35,000 visitors each month, and is the village’s number one resource for everything related to Cheadle Hulme.

www.iloveCheadleHulme.com was set up by local resident Kate Godfrey. She has used her enthusiasm and passion for Cheadle Hulme, combined with her extensive local knowledge to set up the online directory as an information resource for both residents and visitors. The directory contains local features, business and trade information along with a community portal.

It is easy to promote your service, business or community group on the website. There is also a wide range of advertising options to suit all budgets and business needs.

For more information about ilovecheadlehulme or to discuss advertising options, call Kate Godfrey on 07887 522279 or email hello@ilovecheadlehulme.com

Contact Us

Wendy Green & Kate Godfrey

Email: hello@ilovecheadlehulme.com

Phone: Wendy 079 200 24 100

Phone: Kate 07887 522279

Website: www.ilovecheadlehulme.com