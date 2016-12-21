The new volume of “50 Beautiful Houses in India” has been rolled out after the success of its previous volumes, 1 & 2.The book is an epiphany, as it has glimpses of houses from every corner of India. The book comprises of 515 pages of illustrating works by renowned architects.

This new coffee table book consists of beautiful colour images which give a rare and delightful glimpse into the fifty most beautiful houses from every corner across India, giving the reader a rich and luxuriant experience of a wide range and scope of styles and genres. A house is a living space that is self defining and reflects the architect’s personal approach and architectural sense developed in his decades-long experience of working and teaching.

Each property in this book tells a different story right from the origination of the idea to the treatment of its actuality which is the byproduct of the architect’s creation, giving a grand visual treat at the same time. Focused on explaining the details and exclusivity of each house, the introduction to this title is by none other than renowned senior architect Mr. Alfaz Miller. The book is an outcome of an intense research work, making it an assimilation of truly unique, exquisite and stand alone properties in India.