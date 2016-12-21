The fashion and beauty conscious people of Mumbai have another reason to make merry and look young & pretty, as FARMAVITA an Italian company from Locate Varesino near Milan, the fashion capital of the world, has launched its first ‘Professional Salon & Academy’ in Mumbai, India. FARMAVITA has been operating in the hair cosmetic markets for 40 years with the aim to create high quality professional hair products which are Ammonia Free and environment friendly.

FARMAVITA is known to provide repair solutions for all kinds of damaged hair. Every person dreams of having the perfect salon like hair, all day long. In today’s day and age, a perfect grooming is an absolute must. We all want to look our best. FARMAVITA Salon & Academy lends you the unique value salon experience which they are known for. Thus, this new salon in town is perfect for all you divas. Farmavita provides high consumer satisfaction by providing an excellent service, using quality products and giving an enjoyable atmosphere to all the people who come in to get a lovely haircut or treatment done.

Do let me know if you require any further details on the same or if you want to have an interaction with Mr. Huzaifa Mandsaurwalla, Business Director, Farmavita India.