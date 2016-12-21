China; 21, December 2016: Prostate gland is basically a small organ that can be easily spotted at the bottom portion of urinary bladders among males. This gland is often exposed to different disorders and problems due to various reasons. Drsong-china.com is an online platform that offers useful information on the emergence of advanced and cost-effective 3D treat treatment that can help people to recover from various prostate related disorders without any adverse impact on the body. The website clearly mentions that this new treatment is completely based on a non-surgical method that is not harmful and is pioneered by Dr. Song of China. The website also comes with posted videos that contain verbal testimonials of domestic and overseas patients who have received benefits from this latest treatment.

The online platform properly mentions that the 3D treatment clinic of Dr Song is currently the best destination that can completely cure prostatitis, an enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperplasia which can hamper the normal urinary activities in the body. It also mentions that Dr Song is the main pioneer of this latest 3D treatment to help people easily recover from different prostate ailments in a cost-effective manner. From this website, viewers can obtain detail information on Dr Song including his early medical career and achievements as well as recognitions. It also highlights that this advanced prostate treatment does not involve long-term medications and help patients to lead a normal lifestyle. It is a leading treatment technology that comes with no after-effects.

The website mentions that Dr Song presently operates two 3D Urology and Prostate clinics in Changsha and Xiangtan areas of China. These two clinics have got the approval of the health ministry of China. For ensuring successful treatment of prostate related diseases, doctors working in these two clinics always obtain a number of samples for causative pathogen and pathogenic cells so as to ascertain their proper identity before administering the effective remedial solutions with the help of suitable testing techniques. This normally includes digital rectal examination and Transrectal Ultrasound for locating the lesion tissue sites in the prostate.

This new treatment model also helps in the achievement of relationship trusts among doctors and patients in a new way. Under the guidance of medical experts, affected patients can easily understand their own conditions as well as the steps involved in this treatment model. This 3D treatment in combination with unblocking formula can effectively discharge toxic substances, kill causative pathogens, and clear blockages.

