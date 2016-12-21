This season, let autumnal hues and wintry colors transform your wardrobe with Wrangler’s all new collection, Camping Vibes.Inspired by the outdoor lifestyle, Wrangler introduces a collection with style, class and warmth.

Known for the spirit of adventure and freedom, Wrangler welcomes the winter with the elements of nature like leaves, trees, and mountains in its all-new Camping Vibes collection. To dial up the style quotient, Wrangler’s Camping Vibe collection showcases denims with artisan and hand-crafted elements along with modern interpretations of folk-inspired patterns.

Wrangler’s Camping Vibes collection is the perfect way equip yourself to embrace some outdoor adventure. Available in exclusive and trendy styles at all leading retail stores and e-stores.

The Price of the Camping Vibe collection starts from Rs, 1495/- onwards.

So, snuggle up this winter with Wrangler’s Camping Vibe collection. Walk into your nearest Wrangler store for all your denim and casual wear fashion needs. Log in to wrangler-ap.com/in to locate a store near you or check out the Wrangler Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wranglerdenims,#wranglerdenims to stay connected.

Availability: Across all Wrangler stores in India.