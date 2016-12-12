Vidyamandir Classes, pioneers in IIT JEE coaching, announce their much-awaited tests- National Admission & National Scholarship Test for the students studying in class 8th, 9th, 10th &11th. Since Vidyamandir fills its limited seats on offer through admission tests only and the same are not conducted too often, there was always an air of excitement among the aspirants about the next test of VMC post October’2016. So putting all of this to rest, VMC has announced the tests to be held on December 27, 2016 (Time: 4:00PM to 7:00PM) and December 31, 2016 (Time: 11:00AM to 2:00PM).

Students can choose either of the said dates depending upon their convenience and location. For Delhi NCR, this test will be National Admission Test (NAT) and for outside Delhi NCR, it will be a National Scholarship Test (NST).

Out of the students taking NAT, the emerging top 50 in each class will be awarded scholarships in terms of fee concession ranging from 50% to 90% of the total fee.

National Scholarship Test (NST) would be conducted for the centers located outside Delhi -NCR in around 45 cities across the country.

The results of NST tests will be published on January 11, 2017. In order to attract the best talent, this time Vidyamandir Classes will offer cash rewards along with the fee waiver based on the results. Top 100 students of each class will be awarded cash rewards of up to Rs. 1 Lakh, even if they do not take admission in Vidyamandir Classes. However, if they do take admission, they will not only be awarded cash rewards but also scholarship with up to 100% on total fee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.vidyamandir.com/