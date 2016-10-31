Date: May12-14th , 2017

Venue: Poly World Trade Expo Center(PWTC)

Organizer:Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Exhibition Scope:Electronic locks, Smart Locks Mechanical locks;Vehicle locks;Related manufacturing equipment, lock accessories, locksmith tools, etc.;Safe boxes;

This is Sarah writing to inform you the new Lock & Safe Show–China Lock & Safe 2017 will be coming on May 12-14,2017 at Pazhou Poly World Trade Expo Center! Welcome to join us !

About China Lock & Safe 2016

China Lock Expo 2016 , a three-day event, has successfully held in Area B of Poly World Trade Expo Center (PWTC) on May 13th,2016,which gathered renowned exhibitors at home and abroad, including Stanley, ARTECID.KABA, KOPAT, Paxton, Acsys, Yuema Locks, Tieshen Lock, Zhejiang Jiawei Lock Co.,Ltd., Techshino, Chengdu Patron Saint Technology Ltd., etc.,Eagle Safes,Ribao Safes and so on. The total number of domestic and international visitors added up to more than 8,000.

Why China Lock & Safe 2017 ?

As an annual exclusive professional trade show in China, China Lock & Safe Expo provides a good platform for worldwide exhibitors to promote the brands and representatives including Ribao Safes, Eagle Safes,IBILIV Korea, Justlock, Martock Lock Israel, Ilocky TW. If you are interested in taping into China’s market or global market,we sincerely invite you to attend China Lock & Safe 2017. If you want to buy, please register as a buyer on our official website or send email to me to get E-tickets!

Please do mark China Lock & Safe 2017 on your schedule and start planing your trip! We are so looking forward to meeting you on May 12-14th,2017! Contact us if you need more information.Welcome the entire Lock&Safe Industry to attend or visit the show.